Wealthquest Corp Reduces Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter valued at $1,723,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 47.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 154,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 49,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth about $326,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,291,000.

PAPR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 739 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,747. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.10. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

