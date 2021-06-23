Wealthquest Corp Purchases 120,411 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 164.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,411 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wealthquest Corp owned about 0.05% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

BAPR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.48. 6,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,853. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $31.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.