Wealthquest Corp Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealthquest Corp increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $2,511,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 19.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 35.9% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 28,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

IBM traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $145.34. The company had a trading volume of 102,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,324. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

