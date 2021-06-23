Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total transaction of $1,478,187.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $303,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS opened at $140.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.92. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.22 and a 12 month high of $144.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.80%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

