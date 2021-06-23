Warp Finance Price Down 34.5% Over Last Week (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $556,350.68 and $8,157.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $119.03 or 0.00355341 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009593 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.