Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $154.80

Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 154.80 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 154.60 ($2.02), with a volume of 1382744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.80 ($2.00).

Several analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market cap of £660.24 million and a P/E ratio of 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 141.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 0.18%.

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Stephen Barrow bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £250,000 ($326,626.60).

About Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

