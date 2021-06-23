Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, June 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Wacker Chemie to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WKCMF stock opened at $152.09 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $74.12 and a 52-week high of $175.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.74.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.