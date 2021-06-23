W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust Sells 2,152 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $60,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,673.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Conn’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.61.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.89) earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,910,000 after buying an additional 169,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Conn’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,447,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 176.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,114,000 after buying an additional 397,771 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the first quarter worth $8,836,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

