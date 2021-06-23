VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.57

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.57 and last traded at $51.40, with a volume of 819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.05.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSEC. B. Riley initiated coverage on VSE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $664.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.28 and a beta of 1.54.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $164.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. Analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. VSE’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,456,000 after buying an additional 22,299 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in VSE by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 438,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 68,048 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

