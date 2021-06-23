Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.30. 3,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,460. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 13.35.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Vontier by 23.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 826,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after purchasing an additional 159,140 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,256,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 254.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after buying an additional 446,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.