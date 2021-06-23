Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Virtu Financial's shares have outperformed its industry in a year. Its diversified business bodes well in the long haul. While the Market Making segment benefited from KCG Holdings' quantitative market making strategies, the non-customer Market Making business gained on the back of Marketing Making strategies launched in Europe. Its Execution Services segment has been gaining from the ITG buyout, and higher commissions, workflow technology and analytics. A strong balance sheet enables the company to deploy capital via share buybacks and dividends. It has been repaying debts for quite some time. However, it continues to grapple with high operating expenses that put pressure on the company’s margins. The markets, which have regained stability to some extent, do not bode well for the company as it leads to drop in trading opportunities.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VIRT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.07.

VIRT stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of -0.28. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

