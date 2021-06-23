VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Trading 3.8% Higher

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.21. 27,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 23,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of VIQ Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a market cap of $183.07 million, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of -1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 20.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VIQ Solutions Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

