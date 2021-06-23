VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Trading 3.8% Higher

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.21. 27,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 23,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of VIQ Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.
The company has a market cap of $183.07 million, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of -1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.
About VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)
VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.
