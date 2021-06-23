VerusCoin (VRSC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $73,020.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. VerusCoin has a market cap of $61.47 million and approximately $73,020.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00047337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00116240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00156378 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,031.60 or 0.99897489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002472 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,868,649 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

