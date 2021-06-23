Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Sells $835,000.00 in Stock

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

VERU stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Veru Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $678.11 million, a PE ratio of -283.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.60.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Veru by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Veru by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Veru by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Veru by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Veru by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veru in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

