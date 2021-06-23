Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $30.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.45.

VERX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

VERX opened at $21.56 on Friday. Vertex has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.74.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.55 million. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $391,166.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,864.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $1,580,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $249,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vertex by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 88.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

