VeriCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.52 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $292.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,601.64 or 1.00160876 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00029495 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008161 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00059236 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000772 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,796,780 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

