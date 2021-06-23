Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.42 million.
Shares of VRA stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $13.62.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Vera Bradley news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $54,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $17,772,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 625,085 shares of company stock worth $6,827,944. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
