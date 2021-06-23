Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.42 million.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

In other Vera Bradley news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $54,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $17,772,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 625,085 shares of company stock worth $6,827,944. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

