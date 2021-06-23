Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-452 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $427.46 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.490-3.490 EPS.

VEEV traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $312.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,464. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $228.81 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.98. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.18.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $218,635.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,353.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $4,535,854. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.