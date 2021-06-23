Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Position Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTWO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $632,227,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 671.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,986,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,814 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 506,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,241,000 after purchasing an additional 289,138 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,251,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,378.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 82,936 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $92.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.89. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $94.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

