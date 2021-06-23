Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,082,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,507. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $193.93 and a one year high of $282.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.