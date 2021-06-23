Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $180.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.46. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $145.41 and a 1 year high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

