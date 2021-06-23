Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 316,137 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,137 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,409 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 722.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after acquiring an additional 418,427 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $83.26 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $691,828.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,183. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

