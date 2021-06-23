Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $6.26 Million Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $309,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Roku by 439.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after acquiring an additional 677,978 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Roku by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after acquiring an additional 649,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Roku by 976.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,944,000 after purchasing an additional 584,532 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $403.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.11 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.03 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,775 shares of company stock worth $85,868,801. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.