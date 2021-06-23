Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,978 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,227,259,000 after buying an additional 494,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $954,773,000 after acquiring an additional 875,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $237,431,000 after acquiring an additional 177,949 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,352,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $169,595,000 after purchasing an additional 141,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 996,996 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $124,993,000 after purchasing an additional 42,264 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,915 shares of company stock worth $637,033 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $126.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.17. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.54) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

