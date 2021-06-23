Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $2,077,684,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $271,842,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after buying an additional 1,394,905 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,132,000 after buying an additional 400,103 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

In related news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $183.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.81. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $193.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 59.73%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.