Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 5,785 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 17,741 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,946,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,458,000 after purchasing an additional 46,119 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

