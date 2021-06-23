Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Plans Variable Dividend of $1.88

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 1.8803 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30.

Vale has increased its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years. Vale has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vale to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

NYSE VALE opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00. Vale has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

