Vale (NYSE:VALE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.01

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 104465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.8803 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Vale by 7.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vale by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

