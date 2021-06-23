Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 577.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 978.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTN opened at $323.22 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $172.88 and a one year high of $338.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,794 shares of company stock valued at $33,243,056 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

