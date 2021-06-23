Utrust Trading Down 20.9% This Week (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Utrust has a market cap of $104.62 million and $9.34 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One Utrust coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00055162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00021388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.55 or 0.00648697 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00041600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00079350 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.