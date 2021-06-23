Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Director Matthew T. Moroun Acquires 417,757 Shares

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Director Matthew T. Moroun bought 417,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $8,772,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,302,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,357,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ULH opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $602.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $415.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULH. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Universal Logistics by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Universal Logistics by 1,570.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Universal Logistics by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Universal Logistics by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.