United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 980 ($12.80).

Shares of UU stock opened at GBX 1,027 ($13.42) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 986.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 800.40 ($10.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,043.50 ($13.63). The company has a market cap of £7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 28.83 ($0.38) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.41. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.86%.

In related news, insider Steven L. Mogford purchased 25,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,029 ($13.44) per share, for a total transaction of £264,041.40 ($344,971.78). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 36,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total value of £340,844 ($445,314.87).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

