United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $227.14.

Several research firms have commented on UTHR. TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.38. The company had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,556. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.18. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.