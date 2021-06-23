United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPS. Argus raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $205.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.79.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

