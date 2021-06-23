Unisocks Price Tops $30,971.73 on Major Exchanges (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, Unisocks has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $9.73 million and approximately $25,161.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for approximately $30,971.73 or 0.90530120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unisocks alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00055486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00021288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.50 or 0.00644519 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00040936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00079290 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unisocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unisocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.