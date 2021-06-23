Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Unifi posted earnings per share of ($1.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 121%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $178.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:UFI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.18. 49,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,898. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Unifi has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.09 million, a P/E ratio of -89.55 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.79.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $50,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $673,157.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $625,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $1,379,774 in the last 90 days. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Unifi during the first quarter worth $1,262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Unifi during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unifi by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,926,000 after buying an additional 107,596 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unifi during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Unifi by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

