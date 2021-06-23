Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Under Armour by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 426.4% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

UA stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 1.35. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

