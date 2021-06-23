Umbrella Network (UMB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.90 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and $852,067.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00015528 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018726 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

