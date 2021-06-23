Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.52. Ultralife shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 127,494 shares traded.

ULBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ultralife in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $136.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ultralife by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 72,360 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ultralife by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ultralife by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. 36.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

