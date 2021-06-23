Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Erik Harris Sells 572 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Erik Harris sold 572 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $54,317.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,548.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Erik Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Saturday, June 19th, Erik Harris sold 437 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $41,353.31.
- On Tuesday, April 20th, Erik Harris sold 396 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88.
Shares of RARE stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.72. 489,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.80. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.43 and a 52-week high of $179.65.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.41.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
