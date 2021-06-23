UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Shares Down 2.4%

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) shares traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.59 and last traded at $68.17. 18,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,065,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UiPath from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.08.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $1,342,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 637,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,073,766.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,030,241 shares of company stock valued at $281,972,416 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

