UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CFO Sells $1,342,920.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $1,342,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 637,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,073,766.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:PATH opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.08.
UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
About UiPath
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.
