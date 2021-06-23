UChain Reaches One Day Volume of $3,500.00 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One UChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. UChain has a total market cap of $19,214.15 and approximately $3,500.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UChain has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00054378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00020748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.07 or 0.00636491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00040566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00078871 BTC.

UChain Profile

UCN is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official website is uchain.world . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

UChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.