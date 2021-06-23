UBS Group AG Takes $5.59 Million Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 116,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $768,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000.

NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

