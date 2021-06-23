UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,735 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXP stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $13.03.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

