UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 24.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 262,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,955 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fluor were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Fluor by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 634.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 276,475 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.56.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FLR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.