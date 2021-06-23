UBS Group AG Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.76% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TACO. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 10.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 49,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 53.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $377.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

