UBS Group AG Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,327 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

