UBS Group AG Has $5.83 Million Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

ULST opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.