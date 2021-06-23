Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.85

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ube Industries had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ube Industries, Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

